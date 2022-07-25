Keke Palmer has branded comparisons to Zendaya "a great example of colourism".

The 28-year-old actress - whose breakout roles came in 2006's 'Akeelah and the Bee' and Nickelodeon's 'True Jackson, VP', which premiered in 2008 - insisted she is an "incomparable talent" as she seemingly took a swipe to social media users examining her career alongside that of the former Disney Channel favourite.

One tweet from a fan read: "I'd like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya's careers. This may be one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood.

"They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different.(sic)"

Without replying directly, the 'Nope' star - who co-hosted 'Strahan, Sara, and Keke' on 'Good Morning America' between 2019 and 2020 - posted: "A great example of colorism is to believe I can be compared to anyone.

"I'm the youngest talk show host ever. The first Black woman to star in her own show on Nickelodeon, the youngest first Black Cinderella on broadway. I'm an incomparable talent. Baby, THIS, is Keke Palmer."

Keke went on to reflect on her "blessed career" so far.

She added: "I've been a leading lady since I was 11 years old.

"I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that's the number one film at the box office #NOPE.

"I've had a blessed career thus far, I couldn't ask for more but God continues to surprise me."

Keke made her film debut in 2004's 'Barbershop 2: Back in Business', and she previously admitted she felt "misunderstood" as a child star.

She shared: "At a young age, as a child [in the] entertainer world, your emotions are always the last thing that people care about.

"I think you get really quickly into being a people-pleaser and trying to be everything that everybody wants you to be. And so I think in a lot of that, you end up being misunderstood."