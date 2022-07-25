Shanina Shaik is expecting a baby boy.

The 31-year-old model revealed in May she and boyfriend Matthew Adesuyan are preparing to welcome their first child into the world, and the couple couldn't be happier to be having a son.

She told E! News: "Matthew and I are so excited to know we are having a boy!

"We both wanted to have a boy and our dreams came true. I'm thrilled to be a boy mum and raise a kind, caring, loving human being. He is surrounded with so much love and support.

"He will be a part of a growing family between Matthew and I. I have always wanted to be a mum and I'm happy to share this new journey with my partner."

On Sunday, the couple celebrated their impending new arrival with a safari-themed baby shower, which was "extra special" because Shanina's mom flew to the US from Australia.

Shanina said: "My mum had flown in from Australia to celebrate this special event. Matthew's mum was also in attendance. Being surrounded by close friends and family made the day extra special."

The former 'Model Squad' star has been taking in advice as she readies for parenthood.

She said: "To surround my son with love and learn with your child. Matthew and I will be a team throughout this new process."

Guests at the shower - which included Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Sara Sampaio, Nicole English, Olivia Pierson, Raissa Gerona, Chriselle Lim, Georgia Sinclair and Megan Roup - enjoyed Ciroc vodka and Casa del Sol tequila, while Crystal Bartenders crafted a special 'Mom-osa' for the mother-to-be. They also tucked into a tiered cake by Crumbles Patisserie, as well as safari-themed cookies and cupcakes from Sugar Trip LA, and a buffet from chef Dusty V.

Craft and play offered a Build-a-Bear Workshop station, while Jessica Stone provided tarot card readings.