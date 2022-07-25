President Joe Biden's COVID-19 symptoms have "almost completely resolved".

The 79-year-old US leader tested positive for the virus last Thursday (21.07.22) but his physician, Dr. Kevin C. O'Connor, revealed he has responded well to a four-day course of Paxlovid, an oral antiviral medication which prevents high-risk patients from becoming too sick, and after one further day of the treatment, he will then "continue low dose aspirin as an "alternative type of blood thinner".

The doctor wrote in a statement: "President Biden completed his fourth full day of PAXLOVID last night. His symptoms have now almost completely resolved. When questioned, at this point he only notes some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness.

"His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear."

The doctor noted the president has been working in isolation.

He wrote: "He continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him."

It was revealed last week that the president - who is "fully vaccinated" and has had two booster jabs - has contracted the respiratory illness and had been experiencing "mild symptoms".

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement: "This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19.

"He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms. He has begun taking Paxlovid.

"Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time."

He first received two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine before his inauguration in January 2021, before getting his first booster jab in September and another dose in March.

The White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha added: "The bottom line is he is vaccinated and boosted. He is very well protected.

"He's got very good protocols around him to protect him from getting infected. But there is no 100% anything."