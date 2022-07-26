Marilyn Manson has accused Evan Rachel Wood of sending Jamie Bell a fake FBI letter.

The 'Beautiful People' hitmaker is suing his former fiancee for defamation after she alleged he abused her during their relationship, which ended in 2010 after three years and has accused the 'Westworld' actress and her partner Illma Gore of conspiring to ruin his life by approaching his former lovers and trying to convince them they were abused by him and may have "repressed memories".

According to RadarOnline.com, in his lawsuit, the shock rocker claimed their pair wrote up a fake FBI letter that claimed Evan was a key witness in an investigation and signed the note by a real federal agent and then distributed it to members of the media and other alleged victims.

It read: “To Whom It May Concern, please be advised that Ms. Evan Rachel Wood is a key witness in connection to a criminal investigation in Los Angeles, California involving an international and well-known public figure. The safety of Ms. Wood, her family, other victims, and of their families are the utmost concerns during this time.”

A letter written to the court by Manson's lawyer, Howard King, revealed his office had taken records from Evan's divorce from Jamie - who she split from in 2014 after 19 months of marriage - and claimed the 34-year-old actress had used the allegedly fake note in an attempt to keep their eight-year-old son in Nashville with her because she argued the youngster would be in danger if he went to Los Angeles.

In court documents, the 'Rocketman' actor had said Evan sent him a letter in December 2020" supposedly from law enforcement personnel connected with the investigation. "

He added: "The letter was sent to me through the messaging app called Signal.”

Jamie claimed Evan first sent him a letter with Illma's name at the top but then deleted the post.

He continued: "The letter was not on any kind of department letterhead and was supposedly from a woman named Michelle Langer of the ‘Federal Violent Crimes Department.’

“I googled but found no such department or woman … I called the number for Michelle Langer on the letter for two days. This person gave me another number on which I called and left a voicemail. I never heard back.

“I frankly do not understand what is happening. Either Evan's claims that she is receiving 'death threats' are true and Jack is not safe in her care, or they are not true and she is withholding our son from me for other reasons of her own invention.”