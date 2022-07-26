Ghislaine Maxwell was moved to a low-security federal prison over the weekend.

The 60-year-old socialite was sentenced to 20 years in jail for sex trafficking and grooming underage girls for late billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein last month and now she has been moved to the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, she will not be eligible for release until at least 17 July, 2037.

The move to the new facility will have come as a surprise as Judge Alison Nathan - who oversaw Maxwell's federal trial - had recommended she be sent to FCI Danbury in Connecticut.

Maxwell is expected to teach her fellow inmates yoga and English and will be given the opportunity to sign up for an apprenticeship, with possible subjects including electricity, baking, or plumbing.

RadarOnline.com reports the heiress will have to wake up at 6am and make her bed before dressing in khaki pants and shirt and maintaining a regular job assignment.

Maxwell will also be able to take part in various activities including frisbee, softball, flag football and exercise classes.

The shamed socialite was found guilty of five charges - including sex trafficking for the recruitment and grooming of four girls between 1994 and 2004 for sexual encounters with her former boyfriend Epstein - last December and finally apologised to her victims during her sentencing last month, but insisted she had also been a "victim".

She said: “Your honour, it is hard for me to address the court after listening to the pain and anguish expressed today.

“The terrible impact on the lives of so many women is difficult to hear and even more difficult to absorb in its scale and extent. I want to acknowledge their suffering. I empathize deeply with all of the victims in this case.

“I acknowledge with that I have been a victim of helping Jeffrey Epstein commit these crimes.

“I realise I have been convicted of assisting Jeffrey Epstein to commit these crimes. My association with Epstein will permanently stain me. It is the biggest regret of my life that I ever met him.”