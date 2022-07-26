Mira Sorvino has paid tribute to her "wonderful father", Paul Sorvino, following his death.

The 'GoodFellas' actor passed away on Monday (25.07.22) at the age of 83 and his famous daughter has taken to Twitter to pay a touching tribute to the "great" star.

The 'Mighty Aphrodite' star wrote: "My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over.

"He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend."

On Instagram, the 54-year-old star shared a blank image with no caption, but a number of other famous faces commented on the post to express their condolences.

Rosie O'Donnell wrote: "love 2 u and ur family [heart emoji] (sic)."

And Alec Baldwin commented: "Sending my heartfelt sympathies on the loss of your dad, the great Paul Sorvino(sic)".

Producer and podcaster Brett Gursky posted: "So so sorry for your immeasurable loss. [broken heart and prayer emojis] (sic)"

Elsewhere, Forest Whitaker recalled how "special" it was to work with Paul on 'Godfather of Harlem'.

He wrote: “It was very special to get to sit quietly with the great Paul Sorvino, talking through the games of life. I’m sending much comfort and love to his family, and wish them all eternal blessings, love, and light.”

Ralph Macchio remembered his 'Lost Cat Corona' co-star as “one of the truest and honest actors I had had the pleasure of working with and getting to know.”

And Marlee Matlin, who starred alongside Paul in 2013's '4Closed' feels "fortunate" to have worked with the actor.

She wrote: “I feel so fortunate that I had a chance to work with the great Paul Sorvino. And now I am so sad to read of his passing. Not only was he kind, he was so talented and so giving as an actor. I am sending my love to Mira and the rest of the family. He will definitely be missed. RIP.”

Paul died from natural causes after battling various health issues in recent years.

His wife Dee Dee, who he married in 2014, said in a statement: "Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage."

As well as Mira, Paul was also father to Amanda and Michael and had five grandchildren.