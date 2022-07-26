John Mayer only really likes acting in his friends' movies

© BANG Media International

Tags

John Mayer only really likes acting in his “friends’ movies”.

The ‘Your Body is A Wonderland’ hitmaker has admitted he agreed to join the cast of the thriller ‘Vengeance’ after he was approached by his pal, B.J. Novak.

The 44-year-old musician told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I like being in my friends' movies."

"I don't really have a brain for acting. I like when my friends call me and say, 'You wanna do stuff?'"

He added: "I'm my own agent for film.

"It happens just when friends go 'Hey I have an idea for you,' - I go 'yeah, I'll do it.' Simple as that!"

John praised B.J. - best known for 'The Office' - and his “thoughtful” approach to filmmaking.

He said: "B.J. is very thoughtful on where he wants it to go.”

The Grammy winner appears in the movie as a “parody” version of himself with very little self awareness, calling his scene “a great moment between two guys that are smart but dumb."

John added: "The way we are talking it's like we are only ever listening to ourselves talk."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, The ‘Get Hard’ star had to cancel a Florida gig after his father “suffered a medical emergency”.

Writing on Instagram, John said: "This morning, my father suffered a medical emergency and was transported to the ER where he received much-needed and great care. He is now fairly stable and will continue to undergo some procedures, but as you can understand, I have to stay in NYC and can't play tonight's show in Saratoga Springs."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend