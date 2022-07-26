Ashton Kutcher admits the existence of ‘That '90s Show’ is “insane” to him.

The 44-year-old actor and his wife Mila Kunis are reprising their respective roles as Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart in the 'That '70s Show’ spin-off’, and he can't quite get his around the fact the sitcom is returning.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Ashton said: "It's just - it's insane. The fact that that happened is insane."

“We shot it. It's funny and it's weird. It was super nostalgic and really odd. Going back into the basement - just going back into the set was weird. And then being around everyone, it's just bizarre."

'That '90s Show' - which will also see the return of original cast members Wilmer Valderrama, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, and Tommy Chong - is due to hit Netflix sometime this year.

Meanwhile, the ‘No Strings Attached’ star also gushed about reuniting with ‘The Office’ star B.J. Novak on ‘Vengeance' after they collaborated in the 00s on the MTV hit reality show, ‘Punk’d’.

Ashton said: "I worked with B.J., 20 years ago on 'Punk'd', and he reached out about doing this, and I read the screenplay and I thought it was one of the best screenplays I'd read in a really long time, and I was like, 'Absolutely, I'll do it,' and the character was fun, and it seemed interesting and worthwhile.”

Ashton - who has seven-year-old daughter Wyatt and five-year-old son Dmitri with Mila - loves that the movie celebrates the possibility for friendship between city and country folk in a time when "the country is becoming increasingly fractured."

He said: "Also, I liked the framing, as the country is becoming increasingly fractured, idealistically, it's just kind of this beautiful moment where this person takes the time to listen and think.

"And I think the movie could be the beginning of people thinking about listening to the other side, and what the other side has to say, and I think that's an awesome opportunity to heal."