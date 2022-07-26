James Gunn says Adam Warlock is a “pretty spectacular character” in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’.

The director of the delayed and hotly-anticipated third instalment of the Marvel series teased that the anti-hero - brought to life by Will Poulter - possesses “a very specific personality” in the flick.

While appearing at San Diego Comic-Con, the 55-year-old movie maker told ScreenRant: "I think, like all of the Guardians, he has a very specific personality. When you have a character like Adam, who has been written by a bunch of different comic book writers, each one has their own take on Adam. This is our take on Adam, and I think he's a pretty spectacular character."

The movie - which sees Chris Pratt reprise his role as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax and Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon - is yet to drop a trailer due to James’ dissatisfaction with the visual effects.

Explaining the lack of a trailer to a fan on Twitter this week, he said: "I wish you could have too. But it’s not just Marvel, it’s also me. Although I love the teaser some VFX aren’t where I’d want them to be for repeated views ... close inspection - remember we didn’t wrap long ago - so you’ll have to wait just a beat! Sorry!”

In a follow-up tweet, The 'Suicide Squad' director explained why he showed it at the convention but didn’t give it a general debut.

James wrote: “Because when you see a VFX shot on screen for half a second it’s a lot different than watching it 100 times or taking a screenshot of it on your computer and dissecting it (not that anything holds up to that but I can get close!) I love the teaser btw.”