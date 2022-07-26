James Gunn teases 'pretty spectacular' Adam Warlock in Guardians 3

© BANG Media International

Tags

James Gunn says Adam Warlock is a “pretty spectacular character” in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’.

The director of the delayed and hotly-anticipated third instalment of the Marvel series teased that the anti-hero - brought to life by Will Poulter - possesses “a very specific personality” in the flick.

While appearing at San Diego Comic-Con, the 55-year-old movie maker told ScreenRant: "I think, like all of the Guardians, he has a very specific personality. When you have a character like Adam, who has been written by a bunch of different comic book writers, each one has their own take on Adam. This is our take on Adam, and I think he's a pretty spectacular character."

The movie - which sees Chris Pratt reprise his role as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax and Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon - is yet to drop a trailer due to James’ dissatisfaction with the visual effects.

Explaining the lack of a trailer to a fan on Twitter this week, he said: "I wish you could have too. But it’s not just Marvel, it’s also me. Although I love the teaser some VFX aren’t where I’d want them to be for repeated views ... close inspection - remember we didn’t wrap long ago - so you’ll have to wait just a beat! Sorry!”

In a follow-up tweet, The 'Suicide Squad' director explained why he showed it at the convention but didn’t give it a general debut.

James wrote: “Because when you see a VFX shot on screen for half a second it’s a lot different than watching it 100 times or taking a screenshot of it on your computer and dissecting it (not that anything holds up to that but I can get close!) I love the teaser btw.”

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend