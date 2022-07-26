Sarah Paulson has boarded the horror 'Dust'.

The 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' actress is set to star in Searchlight Pictures' upcoming Hulu Original flick, Deadline confirmed.

The Will Joines and Karrie Crouse-helmed movie follows "a woman who is trapped by increasingly perilous dust storms and is haunted by her past encounters with a threatening presence and takes extraordinary measures to protect her family."

Principal photography will begin in the latter half of August.

Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield commented: “Sarah is an extraordinary artist and we are thrilled to be working with her again."

The 47-year-old star's other upcoming gigs include starring in Bruce Norris’ film adaptation of his multi-award-winning play 'Clybourne Park'.

Meanwhile, Sarah previously admitted she shouldn't have worn a fat suit for her portrayal of Linda Tripp in 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'.

The actress played the real-life civil servant who served a major role in exposing Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky in 1998 in the third season of the FX true crime anthology television series.

And she later reflected on the criticism she faced and how it's important not to dismiss "fatphobia", which is very "real".

Speaking last year, she said: "It's very hard for me to talk about this without feeling like I'm making excuses.

"I think fatphobia is real. I think to pretend otherwise causes further harm.

"And it is a very important conversation to be had."

If she was asked to wear one again, she would decline.

She continued: "I think the thing I think about the most is that I regret not thinking about it more fully.

"And that is an important thing for me to think about and reflect on. I also know it's a privileged place to be sitting and thinking about it and reflecting on it, having already gotten to do it, and having had an opportunity that someone else didn't have. You can only learn what you learn when you learn it.

"Should I have known? Abso-f*****-lutely. But I do now. And I wouldn't make the same choice going forward."

However, the Emmy winner insisted it shouldn't be "the entire responsibility" of the actor.