Sharna Burgess 'didn't expect' to have to undergo a C-Section.

The 37-year-old dancer has been dating '90210' star Brian Austin Green since 2020 and the pair welcomed baby Zane together at the end of June but Sharna took to Instagram on (25.06.22) to explain that while she "didn't have a birth plan" initially, it came as a shock that she had to be cut open for a Caesarean section.

Alongside a mirror selfie where she could be seen wearing the car, she wrote on Instagram: "I didn't expect a C-section. I didn’t necessarily have a birth plan but even my relaxed go-with-the-flow approach got tested when we were told this was the safest option. Our little Zane was trying so hard to get out but after 30+ hrs of labor and my water breaking TWICE, i just wasn’t dilating enough. In the moment it was scary, s*** even on the table it was scary. But Zane arrived healthy and happy and that was always the priority. What I had no idea about was my recovery from this. I went in expecting a vaginal delivery and came out with a C-section."

The 'Dancing with the Stars' professional went on to explain that she was "afraid to look at her body" following the procedure - which involves making an incision in the abdomen to deliver a baby when a natural birth is not possible - that she was "afraid" to look at her body following the birth and described post-partum recovery no joke."

She added: "In total transparency I was afraid to look at my body for the first time afterwards. The incision and omg the swelling? I looked and thought "wow, I am utterly unrecognizable and my body has been through some serious s***." but of course it had… I grew a life inside me. That miracle makes it all worth it. Physically mentally and emotionally postpartum is unlike anything else I've experienced. However, you delivered your baby, C-Section or vaginally, postpartum recovery is no joke!"