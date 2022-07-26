Brad Pitt is said to be getting lessons in Formula 1 and racing from Sir Lewis Hamilton.

The driving champion, 37, was reportedly recruited by film bosses as a consultant to train Brad, 58, for his latest lead role.

It is said to be an as-yet untitled movie from Apple Studios.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “This is one of those films where everything just seems to be in the right place at the right time.

“F1 is obviously huge, but Brad is totally the right man for this role. Joseph couldn’t be hotter at the moment thanks to the new Top Gun movie and Lewis is excited at the thought of a new experience. It’s perfect. They’re all so up for it.”

The director of Brad’s new film is said to be Joseph Kosinski, 48, the filmmaker behind recent box office smash ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, which propelled Tom Cruise, 60, back to the top of global film charts.

Tom’s fighter pilot sequel is also understood to have involved an army of military consultants.

Mercedes driver Lewis is said to have joined the production team on Brad’s upcoming film to serve as an on-set consultant.

His duties are thought to include teaching the A-lister everything he needs to know about the motorsport, plus lessons in how to get to grips with a 200mph-plus F1 car.

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis will also have an executive producer credit as part of his involvement.

Brad was invited to this month’s British Grand Prix alongside industry friend Tom as a VIP guest.

Long-time collaborator of Tom’s, action film veteran Jerry Bruckheimer, 78, is set to co-produce Brad’s latest film.

Brad's next film, 'Bullet Train', opens next week.

The flick sees the dad-of-six portray a once-great racing driver coming out of retirement as a mentor to a promising rookie, before he takes one more crack at glory as the young star’s teammate.