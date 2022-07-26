Daisy Edgar-Jones has reportedly splashed almost £1 million on her first home.

The 24-year-old actress’ move comes as she is garnering critical acclaim for her lead role in newly-released American Deep South thriller ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’.

She is said to have put down roots at a £750,000 three-bed flat in an up-and-coming area of London.

The Daily Mail reports it is a maisonette in an Edwardian terrace close to her family home in Muswell Hill.

Similar properties on the road where she is understood to have moved have sold for around £750,000.

Daisy - who rose to fame in the BBC’s hit series ‘Normal People’, before landing her Hollywood debut as abandoned child Kya in the flick - recently told Elle magazine: “I’m shocked by how much I still love London.”

It’s reported she is already carrying out home improvements, including new windows and a skylight at her new property.

Her flat is said to feature a living area, kitchen, bathroom and bedroom on the first floor and two bedrooms in the roof, with a terrace.

A neighbour told the Daily Mail: “She hasn’t moved in yet. ‘Normal People’ was very successful so I’m sure people will recognise her.”

In May, the actress submitted a planning application to replace windows with new timber and double glazing as well as to install a rooflight.

All the original window details will be reproduced.

Daisy - who last year broke up with boyfriend of two years Tom Varey - is an only child of Wendy, an editor, and Philip, the head of Sky Arts.

She was educated at a private school and a state sixth-form college while also training with the National Youth Theatre.

Her current big-screen role is the lead in the adaptation of 2018’s best-selling novel ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ by Delia Owens, and has been made by Reese Witherspoon’s production company.

Daisy’s character Kya flees into the marshes after she was abandoned by her family, and becomes a key suspect in the death of a man she got involved with who spotted her in the wilderness.