Amazon Prime subscription price is being increased.

UK customers will have to pay a bit more - roughly £16 - for perks such as next day delivery and the library of movies and television from September with annual memberships going from £79 to £95.

The online retail giant say that the rise - the first since 2014 - is in part due to the rise in inflation, which is at the moment at a four decade high.

A spokesperson for the Jeff Bezos-founded e-company said: “Prime offers the best of shopping and entertainment, and continues to improve each year.

"We have increased the number of products available with fast, unlimited Prime delivery, recently added ultra-fast fresh grocery delivery, and have significantly expanded our high-quality digital entertainment, including TV, movies, music, games, and books.

"With increased inflation and operating costs in the UK continuing to rise, we will change the price of Prime."

Amazon Prime have boasted a string of hits to their streaming library, such as the recent superhero series ‘The Boys’ and the runaway Jeremy Clarkson hit ‘Clarkson’s Farm’.

From 2024, they will be adding Champions Leagues matches to their streaming service, adding to the other football games and ATP and WTA tennis tournaments they already offer.

Other similar services, such as Netflix have also increased their prices and recently announced they lost nearly a million users between April and July, making it two quarters of losses.

Earlier this month, Amazon outlined plans to create 4,000 jobs across the UK.

They said: "This means Amazon will have created 40,000 new jobs in the UK in the past three years.

"Amazon has invested billions of pounds across the UK, enabling it to be one of the UK's most significant job creators in recent years".