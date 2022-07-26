The Duke and Duchess of Sussex donated $5,000 (£4,156.50) to a GoFundMe fundraiser set up for Kelly McKee Zafjen and her family, following the tragic passing of her nine-year-old son George.

The Alliance of Moms co-founder's little boy - who was a twin - died suddenly last week, and the royal couple has sent monetary support to help pay for the funeral of the youngster.

The donation was made under the names of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's own children, Archie and Lilibet.

Announcing the heartbreaking news of George's death, Kelly wrote on Instagram: "My sweet baby boy. My world is shattered into a million pieces. I have little ability to breathe. Walk. Function. Sit. Stand. You were the light of my life. Your smile made the room so bright and your heart was the most perfect and sweetest.

"You left this Earth and left behind so many people who loved you. I don’t know how I’m able to go on. How I can function. How I can be the light and have joy ever again but I’m going to try. Try hard for your beautiful twin sister.

"I can’t comprehend any of it.

"Thank you for my world and tribe lifting me and pulling me off the floor. I can’t do it with you.

"Funeral arrangements are being made and more details will follow."

Harry and Meghan are known for their generous donations.

In 2020, the pair personally donated $130,000 (£119,453) to the African girl's education charity CAMFED.

And in place of wedding gifts, the couple asked their guests to donate money to seven charities close to their hearts when they tied the knot in 2018.

The seven charities were Children's HIV Association, Crisis, Myna Mahila Foundation, Scotty's Little Soldiers, StreetGames, Surfers Against Sewage and The Wilderness Foundation UK .

Scotty's Little Soldiers looks after bereaved Armed Forces Children, offering vital support to those who have lost a parent in conflict.

StreetGames offers sports activities to young people to transform their lives.

Marine conservationist charity Surfers Against Sewage encourages local communities to take action to protect the ocean, and The Wilderness Foundation aims to promote the benefits of enjoying nature to vulnerable youngsters.

The Myna Mahila Foundation empowers women in Mumbai and offers low-cost sanitary products, while Children's HIV Association (CHIVA) supports children growing up with HIV and their families, across the UK and Ireland.

And Crisis in the UK offers year-round education, employment, housing, and well-being services to those living rough on the streets of the biggest cities in the country.