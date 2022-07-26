Meta is breaking up with its app for couples, Tuned.

Mark Zuckerberg’s company - which owns and operates popular social media services such as Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp - is shutting down the service that was billed in April 2020 as a "private space where you and your significant other can just be yourselves”.

In their newest release notes for Apple’s App Store, Meta wrote: "We started as a small, experimental project in 2020, and are so proud of how many couples since then have told us Tuned brought them closer together. We are so grateful for all of the creativity and feedback from this community and thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We’ve learned so much from you."

According to TechCrunch, users of the app were told about the looming end at the beginning of July.

According to PC Mag, the app - which was devised by the New Product Experimentation Team - was a move for the company to try out a new ideas therefore it is believed the project was never believed to be a long-running venture.

Recently, the tech giant has been experiencing a halt to recruitment - taking on 6,000 new hires as opposed to 10,000 - and attempting to cut costs following what its 38-year-old founder labelled a potentially “one of the worst downturns” ever seen in “recent history”.

Mark reportedly told staff at a Q A session: "Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn't be here.

"Part of my hope by raising expectations and having more aggressive goals, and just kind of turning up the heat a little bit, is that I think some of you might decide that this place isn't for you."

Recently, the company has come under fire for its use of data and faced accusations from whistleblower Frances Haugen about knowing about the detrimental impacts Instagram had on young people.