Convenience store cameras are facing a legal challenge.

Big Brother Watch, a privacy rights campaign group, has issued a legal complaint about cameras operated in the Southern Co-Op chain to the Information Commissioner’s Office in the United Kingdom.

They alleged that the network used in the store violates data protection laws and people may turn up on a watch list without being aware.

However, Southern argue that their use of the Facewatch system is only for stores with experience of crime as a measure to protect their staff.

In all, the chain operate 200 shops across the southern region of England and 35 have the cameras installed, which takes footage of people’s faces who enter the shop, which are in turn analysed and converted into biometric data.

The information is then compared to a database of previous offenders in the store or have shown abusive behaviour.

A spokesperson explained to BBC News that when rowdy customers are told to leave, it is made clear that their presence has been captured on a camera.

They said: "We take our responsibilities around the use of facial recognition extremely seriously and work hard to balance our customers' rights with the need to protect our colleagues and customers from unacceptable violence and abuse," it said.

"The safety of our colleagues and customers is paramount and this technology has made a significant difference to this, in the limited number of high-risk locations where it is being used.

"Signage is on display in the relevant stores. As long as it continues to prevent violent attacks, then we believe its use is justified."

Despite this, Big Brother Watch labelled the scheme "Orwellian in the extreme".

Silkie Carlo, the director of the group said: "The supermarket is adding customers to secret watch-lists with no due process, meaning shoppers can be spied on, blacklisted across multiple stores and denied food shopping despite being entirely innocent."

She added: "This is a deeply unethical and a frankly chilling way for any business to behave."

They say that the facial-recognition tech - which keeps the original picture saved for 72 hours - is “privacy-intrusive” and “highly privacy-intrusive" for those whose information is on the watchlist.

The complaint outlines there is no justification because it is not required for preventing crime.

It reads: "It does not bring serious criminals to justice... it does not protect the public from harm in any meaningful way.”

FaceWatch - who also supply cameras to CostCutter, SportsDirect, Spar and Nisa - say “any privacy intrusion is minimal and proportionate”.

They said: "Facial recognition may be used where it is necessary because other methods to prevent crime, such as policing, CCTV and manned guarding, have tried and failed.

"Any privacy intrusion is minimal and proportionate. Facewatch is proven to be effective at crime prevention, and our clients experience a significant reduction in crime."