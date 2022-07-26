Roger Taylor is reportedly facing a battle with conservationists over his planned gatehouse.

The Queen drummer, 73, wants to add the construction to his historic £2 million mansion in Cornwall.

Erecting the building at his coastal pad – a former children’s home near Falmouth – will allegedly involve demolishing a former school room, gardener’s store and shed.

The new gatehouse, complete with an office and two bedrooms with en suites, would be built 100ft from the main house.

It would also boost the rocker’s security by overlooking the gated entrance to the property, which features an indoor swimming pool, games room, tennis court and helipad.

However, according to the Daily Mail newspaper's Eden Confidential column, conservationists at Historic England have written an objection to the construction to the local council.

They claim the proposed building would be “overly dominant” and damage the setting of the Grade II-listed house.

Inspector Catherine Marlow said in the letter: “Historic England considers that the proposed replacement building would have a harmful effect on the experience of the Grade II-listed building within its landscape, which forms part of its setting and therefore its heritage significance.

Historic England is recommending Roger considers alternatives such as forming a small courtyard of buildings “in a manner reminiscent of an estate cottage with associated workshops."

It also urged moving the proposed development farther east with planting in between to “soften” its visual impact.

Ms. Marlow added: “This would continue to keep the functions of the buildings distinctly separate from the main house and would reduce their scale, mass and impact.”

Officials are expected to make a decision next month.