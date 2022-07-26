A man's collection of 'Sonic the Hedgehog' memorabilia has broken a Guinness World Record.

Barry Evans has amassed 3,050 items relating to Sega's famous character since purchasing the video game 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' for his Sega Genesis console in 1992.

Evans, who hails from Texas, told Guinness World Records: "'Sonic the Hedgehog' has been my passion for 30 years."

He revealed that the most treasured items in his vast collection are giant statues of Sonic and his sidekick Tails and says the internet has allowed him to collect Sonic items from around the globe.

Evans said: "There is a lot of amazing 'Sonic the Hedgehog' stuff that never sees US shores. The internet opened up the world for collectors."

The man is delighted to have a world record and says the achievement is vindication for his Sonic collection.

He said: "It was just incredible to have Guinness World Records give me vindication for my collection. To have my collection recognised by Guinness World Records is a life-fulfilling event to me."