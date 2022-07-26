Kerry Katona is planning a "low-key" Las Vegas wedding like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

The former Atomic Kitten star has revealed she and her fiancé Ryan Mahoney want to emulate the Hollywood couple's recent ceremony the late-night drive-thru Little White Wedding Chapel in Sin City.

Kerry wrote in her new! magazine column: “Congratulations to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who have tied the knot 20 years after they originally got engaged.

“The couple wed at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. The way they got married is exactly the same as how Ryan and I want to do it – a low-key ceremony in Vegas.”

The 41-year-old star - who has Molly, 20, Lilly-Sue, 19, Heidi, 15, Max, 14, and eight-year-old Dylan-Jorge from previous relationships - insisted COVID-19 restrictions are holding them back at the moment.

She continued: “We’re just waiting for COVID restrictions to ease a bit more in America and then we’ll go ahead and do it.”

Unlike the 'Marry Me' star, who legally changed her name to Jennifer Lynne Affleck, mother-of-five Kerry - who has been married three times before - won't be changing her surname again.

She added: “Apparently J.Lo is changing her surname, which I find really weird because Ben’s first wife was also called Jennifer. I wouldn’t want the same name!

“I’m not changing my name again. I was Kerry McFadden when I married Brian because I wanted to have the same last name as the kids. I’ve changed my three younger children’s surnames to Katona, so I’ll stick with that.”

Jennifer, 53, shared details of the nuptials in her On the JLo newsletter, including some pictures and videos of her dress "from an old movie".

In an emotional clip showing off her classic, boat-necked gown, she said: "I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day."

While at the Little White Wedding Chapel, Jennifer changed into a Zuhair Murad lace off-the-shoulder dress with a corset bodice and fishtail train, as well as a matching veil.

The 49-year-old actor donned a white tuxedo jacket which he hadn't bought especially for the occasion.

Jennifer wrote: "So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives.

"They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."