Jason Momoa is "doing okay" after being involved in a collision with a motorcycle in California over the weekend.

The 42-year-old 'Aquaman' star escaped without injury after the crash near Calabasas on Sunday (24.07.22) when his car hit a motorcyclist, who allegedly swerved into the other lane while coming around a sharp bend, according to TMZ.

And his agent has now told Sky News the former 'Game of Thrones' star is fine.

The outlet posted footage that appears to show the actor walking back to his car while paramedics tended to the motorcyclist, who was then reportedly taken to hospital to treat minor injuries including bruising to the leg and thumb.

According to the site, Jason also avoided serious injury in the incident. Police are believed to have attended the scene and taken reports on the crash, but no other action is planned.

The accident comes just weeks after the Hollywood star reportedly split from his girlfriend Eiza González.

The pair are said to have broken up after months of dating, with a source saying the pair found they are “just very different people”.

An insider told PEOPLE: “They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public. They are in different life stages.”

The source added the pair had been hoping “they might work it out” and had been dating exclusively since being introduced in February.

Multiple sources recently confirmed Jason - who split from wife Lisa Bonet earlier this year - had struck up a romance with the 32-year-old Mexican actress-and-singer, with one saying: “They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on ‘Fast X’. “He’s quite busy and he’s in a good place.”