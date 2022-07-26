Audrina Patridge has said her romance with Chris Pine ended because of 'The Hills'

Last year, the 37-year-old actress and television personality claimed she went on several dates with the hunky actor back in 2009, after he approached her at an awards show and gave her his phone number in 2009.

However, she has now elaborated that things didn't work out with the 'Don't Worry Darling' actor, 41, because filming the reality series got in the way and he preferred to keep a low profile and didn't like being chased by paparazzi.

In her new memoir, 'Choices: To the Hills and Back Again', she spilled: “He didn’t like going out and being followed by the paparazzi — he was an introvert, and very focused on his acting.

“I loved to go out, and of course, I was usually filming ‘The Hills’, so our lifestyles were complete opposites in that sense.”

She continued: “With my filming schedule, and the fact that there was no way Chris would want to be on [‘The Hills’], I just knew that after a couple months that I couldn’t date him.

“My life was the TV show, and there weren’t enough hours in the day to do my job and find time to see him privately.”

The blonde beauty insists they "really liked each other".

She said: “He was a big up-and-coming actor with demands on his time, and it didn’t seem like our lives were lining up, even though we really liked each other.”

The pair's break-up was amicable and she looks back on their brief romance with fondness.

Audrina added: “We talked and stayed in touch a little after we stopped seeing each other. I have nothing but fond memories of Chris.

“He was truly one of the most normal people I’ve ever met in LA — and I mean that as the highest compliment.