Nikkie de Jager's wedding will be "all about the glam."

The 28-year-old beauty vlogger - who is also known by her YouTube username of NikkieTutorials - is set to tie the knot with her partner Dylan and has considered "scattering rhinestones" across her face on the big day but is mindful that photographs from the big day will live on forever.

She said: "This is my first and, hopefully last, wedding. I'm so excited to see how I make the bridal trends mine. As you can see [gestures to red lips] I love a bit of color. So there will be something colorful, but I'm also all about the glam. So think of rhinestones, little crystal gems scattered across the face. But I also want to be careful, because these wedding pictures will live until the end of time—and that makeup has got to be perfect. So, better to keep it classy. I know that's a lot coming from me, but better to keep it a bit more safe than to go too over-the-top."

The viral video star - whose make up tutorials have amassed more than 1.5 billion views and garnered her almost 14 million subscribers on YouTube - also added that she will be taking care of her own look on the big day because she would not "trust" anyone else to do it.

She told The Knot magazine: "I've gotten this question a lot. And the answer is, of course, yes. Can you imagine? I do all my makeup all the time. I do it for big events. And can you imagine me waking up on my wedding day being like, 'I'll have someone else scoot in and just do it for me.' I could not have that trust. Nobody can touch these brows like I do. It's all going to be me!"