Julianne Moore drinks chlorophyll-filled water to benefit her skin.

The 61-year-old actress was once told that the plant-based pigment was "really good" for skincare and has started each day with two large glasses of water first thing every morning for several years.

She said: "I’m not a morning person. I’m a middle person. I realized recently that my ideal sleep cycle is from midnight to 8. When I can do that, I feel fantastic. The first thing I do is drink two big glasses of water with chlorophyll in it. Someone told me a long time ago that it was really good for your skin, so I’ve always done it.I also like to take a bath in the morning and at night, with two whole cups of Epsom salts. In the morning it’s a really, really short one, but it helps wake me up, believe it or not."

Meanwhile, the 'Nine Months' star - who is married to director Bart Freundlich and has Caleb, 24, and 20-year-old Liv with him - revealed that she has started to share clothes and make-up tips with her daughter and has always warned her to "never" pluck her eyebrows after "destroying" her own.

She told WSJ Magazine: "It’s funny because we obviously have different kinds of taste. Hers is more youthful, you know? Liv's out there wearing those tiny little crop tops and stuff like that. But we both comment on each other’s clothes all the time and talk about fashion. In terms of sharing stuff, it really is funny having a daughter who’s like, “Mom, do you have any makeup remover? Mom, where’s your mascara? Mom, where’s your face wash?” I’ve noticed all this stuff that’s migrated to her bathroom. I always tell her never to pluck her eyebrows. I destroyed mine!"