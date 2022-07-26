Kerry Katona has shared her teenage daughter's struggle with anxiety and has revealed the heartbreaking moment she told her "she didn’t want to be here any more".

The mother-of-five has revealed that 15-year-old Heidi - who she shares with 51-year-old second husband Mark Croft - made the admission while sitting on her bed.

The former Atomic Kitten singer told of her daughter’s confession while discussing how Christine McGuinness’ daughter Penelope, nine, told her parents she didn't want to live through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Writing in her New! magazine column, she revealed: “I don’t think the pandemic had that much of an effect on my children in that sense, but Heidi suffers with anxiety and a lack of self-confidence in general.

"And she has got to a point where she's spoken like that. She once sat on her bed and told me she didn’t want to be here any more."

Although Kerry was distraught to hear her daughter speak like that, she was pleased that Heidi could speak openly with her.

She added the schoolgirl already visits a grief counsellor following the death of the singer’s third husband George Kay, who collapsed and died from an accidental drugs overdose in 2019 at the Holiday Inn hotel in Runcorn, Cheshire.

Her New! column comes after Kerry - who had daughter Dylan-Jorge, eight, with former rugby player George - revealed she was once so broke she considered taking her own life as she feared she would not be able to afford her children's school uniforms or even feed them.

The singer was declared bankrupt twice in 2008 and 2013 but has since become a millionaire again thanks to her subscribers on adult content platform OnlyFans.

She previously said: “There’s been times when I've been ¬wanting to drive my car off a bridge because I think, ‘How am I going to clothe these five kids?’ I understand the anxiety over money.”

Kerry - who is also mum to Molly, 20, Lilly-Sue 19, and Max 14 - added: “It used to come to September and I’d think, ‘Oh my God, I’ve got to buy five lots of uniforms, five lots of PE kits, five lots of shoes and PE shoes and school bags.

“I’d think, ‘How am I literally going to do it?’”