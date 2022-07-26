Millie Court leaves her fake tan on "overnight."

The 25-year-old reality star - who shot to fame when she won hit ITV2 dating show 'Love Island' alongside Liam Reardon back in 2021 - has launched her own line of cruelty-free fake tan with beauty giant Revolution after trying several different brands and described the new product as "amazing."

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she said: "So guys the secret is finally out. I have launched my very own fake tan with Revolution. I cannot tell you how many different formulas I have tried. This absolutely amazing and it smells unreal!

"It's filled with a plant-derived alternative to collagen and Vitamin E and is PETA-approved so it is vegan and cruelty-free. So, yes guys, this is what we love. So this fake tan you can leave to develop for four to six hours but I do leave it on overnight."

The influencer - who has since split from former bricklayer Liam since their victory on 'Love Island' - could be seen applying the tan all over her body in the video and encouraged her millions of followers to interact with her and send in their photos if they enjoy the product.

She added: "Please please tag me if you get the tan. If you love it, I wanna see all the photos. Mwah!"

Revolution Beauty x Millie Court Body Tanning Mousse is described as having a "tropical scent" and a "lightweight formula" which allows for a "non-sticky express development time" of one hour.

Order at https://www.revolutionbeauty.com/intl/en/body/tanning/body-tanning/revolution-beauty-x-millie-court-body-tanning-mousse/1658904.html