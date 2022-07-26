Joe Rogan has commented on his political beliefs insisting he is “so far away from being a Republican".

The media personality often offers controversial opinions on his Spotify podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ meaning his political leaning has long been a topic of discussion and debate, with many accusing him of secretly being conservative, despite describing himself as socially liberal.

But the former UFC commentator rubbished claims he’s a Republican by declaring he was a “bleeding heart liberal” instead.

Whilst interviewing fellow comedian Andrew Schulz on his podcast, Rogan, 54, said: “People will say like, ‘Oh, you know, you’re a secret conservative.’ Like, you can suck my d***. You don’t know what the f*** you’re talking about. I’m so far away from being a Republican. Just because I believe in the Second Amendment and just because I support the military and just cause I support police.

He added: “Like I was on welfare as a kid. I think it’s important. I think having a social safety net is crucial. We should help each other. We’re supposed to be one big community. I’m a bleeding-heart liberal when it comes to a lot of s***."

The former ‘Fear Factor’ host - who previously came under fire for broadcasting controversial views on his platform - blasted Texas Senator Ted Cruz for his “homophobic” stance on gay marriage.

He said: “'It’s not just abortion rights, but now they’re going after gay marriage too, which is so strange to me. Gay marriage is not silly. It’s marriage — it’s marriage from people that are homosexual and it’s, for them, it’s important. They want it.

"They want to affirm their love and their relationship. And the fact that they’re going after that now almost makes me feel like they want us to fight. They wanna divide us in the best way they can. And this is the best way for them to keep pulling off all the bulls*** they’re doing behind the scenes is to get us to fight over things like gay marriage or get us to fight over things like abortion. It’s just like, why are you removing freedoms?'

The podcaster stated that it was the homophobic views of the Republican party which kept him from voting Republican.

Joe said: “It’s so homophobic because you’re saying there’s something wrong with being homosexual by saying that you are opposed to gay marriage. You’re saying you’re opposed to gay people.

“The fact that they’re going after that now, like that’s the kind of s*** that keeps me from being a Republican. It’s only one of the kind of... there’s a bunch of s*** that keeps you from being a Republican.”