Lana Del Rey has obtained a temporary restraining order against a man she claims stole one of her cars.

The 'Video Games' hitmaker applied to authorities in Los Angeles to request protection from Eric Everardo after she alleged he visited her house on at least two occasions this year.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Lana said the man first appeared at her home without permission in February, and he made off with a Jaguar, which he was eventually criminally charged with stealing.

The 37-year-old star claimed Everardo returned to her abode earlier this month and left a bag at her gate with a disturbing letter inside that told of how he wanted to see her again. Lana also alleged the man had texted her sister on a number of occasions since February, but it is unclear how he obtained her number.

The 'Born to Die' singer insisted she doesn't know Everardo and is afraid for the safety of herself and her family members.

A judge has ordered Everardo to stay at least 100 yards away from Lana, her brother, and her sister, and banned him from contact them. The judge has also set a date for a hearing to take place on the matter next month.

Lana previously admitted she thinks fame can be "dangerous".

She said: “Sometimes I feel, with fame, it can put you on the peripheries, where the vultures can pick at you. It’s dangerous on the edges.

“It’s not that I aspire to be the girl next door, but it’s just that I actually was and I think what some people don’t understand is that the girl next door has things going on too.

“A lot of these other people who I see portraying that image are not that way at all – they’re like the biggest b****** who live in insane mansions and rip people off.

“This is not bitterness speaking at all. It’s literally just kind of just the facts, ma’am.”