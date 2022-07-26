Victoria Beckham will reunite with the Spice Girls for a new documentary series.

The 48-year-old fashion designer declined to rejoin Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C, and Geri Horner for their reunion concerts in 2019 but she's agreed to join them in a new series documenting their rise to stardom and the group's wider impact on pop culture, The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column reports.

The programme will be made by the same team behind Netflix's Michael Jordan docuseries 'The Last Dance'.

Speaking about the basketball programme, Mel B said in an interview in Australia: "The director and the whole concept of how that was shot and filmed is really, really, really good. So we’ll be doing our own version with them.”

The quintet will share some of their favourite stories and previously-unheard anecdotes from their time together.

During her interview, Mel shared one such tale.

She said: “The rap in the 'Wannabe' video, I actually wrote on the toilet while the other girls were doing the vocals.

“My kids go, ‘Mummy, your music has come full circle’, and I’m thinking, ‘Ooh they’re going to compliment me’. Then I get told, ‘It’s come full circle because now you’re just vintage’. Old but good.”

It seems Victoria has been getting in the mood for the docuseries because a few days ago, her husband David revealed she had been singing the group's hit 'Stop' on karaoke.

Alongside a video clip of the performance, David wrote on Instagram: "Karaoke night with the one a only Posh Spice"(sic)

The 'Not Such an Innocent Girl' singer later reposted the clip to her own Instagram story and captioned it "Only for you @davidbeckham."

Melanie C was quick to comment on the post and joked that she was pleased to see that her former bandmate was "getting a head start on rehearsals."

She wrote: "nice to see you getting a head start on rehearsals! [kiss emoji] [cry laugh emoji]"