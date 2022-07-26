Selena Gomez is reflecting on the "good, hard and beautiful moments" she experienced in her 20s.

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star turned 30 on 22 July and following a few days of celebrations, she has finally "had a moment to catch up" and look back on how the last decade has made her the person she is now.

Sharing two black and white photos from her birthday party, she wrote on Instagram: "My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today.

"I am someone who is still learning, but is more certain about what matters and what she wants.

"Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way. I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me. I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you."

The Rare Beauty founder's "heart feels full" following her celebrations and although she's just a few days into the new decade, she "really likes" being 30.

She continued: "After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I’m starting to really like 30. Thank you SO much for being a part of my life, here’s to another decade! Love you all inside and out so much it hurts!"

Meanwhile, the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer - who is currently single but previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber and the Weeknd - previously admitted that she was "happy" in the runup to her 30th birthday but joked that because all of her friends from her native Texas are now married with children, she would have to throw her own party.

She said: "I am happy getting older. I find that my toleration for any sort of discomfort, usually disrespect or whatever, even just unnecessary stuff — I feel so glad that it’s not taking over me anymore. My emotions are mine and I am allowed to feel them however I want to feel them. But I am having a party because I was like, ‘You know what? All my friends back home are married with kids, so I’m just gonna throw my own party!"