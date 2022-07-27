Ashton Kutcher won't bring back 'Punk'd' because it's "nice to have friends".

The 44-year-old actor created and co-hosted the celebrity prank show - which ran on MTV from 2003 to 2012 and has been rebooted by BET and the now-defunct Quibi - but he wouldn't want to revive the programme again because his pals never wanted to "hang out" during the show's original run in case he was planning to make them the butt of a joke for the series.

Asked about the possibility of reviving the show, he told 'Extra':"I have friends again.

"For a long time, I would go out and like nobody would want to hang out. They were like, 'I am not messing with him.' It's nice to have friends."

While the 'Vengeance' star doesn't want to go back to 'Punk'd', he and wife Mila Kunis were delighted to reprise their 'That '70s Show' roles as Kelso and Jackie in new upcoming spin-off 'That '90s Show'.

Ashton told Variety: "Mila and I were contemplating it. We thought, 'Listen, we're only in the position that we're in because of that show, so let's just go back and do this. We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun.'"

While the couple - who have children Wyatt, seven, and Dimitri, five, together - were happy to be part of the spin-off, Ashton admitted it was also a "bizarre" experience.

He explained: "It was really nostalgic to be back on the set. It's all the same folks that made That '70s Show, so it was pretty bizarre."

Though the spin-off series - which follows Leia Foman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of original characters Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), as she visits her grandparents for the summer - hasn't yet confirmed a release date, Ashton teased fans are in for a treat when they do get to see it.

He said: “It’s really funny. The new cast is phenomenal.”