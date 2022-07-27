Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge has reportedly met her newborn niece Rose and is smitten with the new family member.

The 38-year-old writer and her husband James Matthews - who already had son Arthur, three, and daughter Grace, 16 months - welcomed their daughter into the world just weeks ago, and the 40-year-old royal has reportedly already met the tot.

A source told Us Weekly: "Pippa is doing well since giving birth to Rose.

"She and James are absolutely infatuated with their bundle of joy and are adapting well to being parents of three."

An insider has said Catherine - who has Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, with Prince William - thinks Rose is "just gorgeous" and she is "overjoyed" for her sister and brother-in-law.

Pippa never officially announced her third pregnancy, but her growing bump was visible in the bright green dress she wore to the Platinum Party at the Palace concert in London last month as part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The happy news comes shortly after it was revealed Pippa and James had splashed out £15 million on a lavish countryside mansion in Berkshire, close to her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

A source said recently: "Pippa and her family are thrilled. It’s a very exciting time in their lives. They are looking forward to living closer to her parents."

The Georgian mansion that Pippa and James, 46, have bought is 20 minutes away from the Middletons' home in Bucklebury.

It reportedly has 30 rooms and 150 acres of grounds that lead down to a river.

The insider added: "It’s a far more impressive property than any of those on the Windsor estate, apart from the castle."

Catherine and William are also reportedly considering moving to Berkshire with their children but retaining their current London home, Kensington Palace's Apartment 1A, as a "work base".

An insider previously said: "Word is that all three children will be leaving their London schools. William and Kate, in particular, love the idea of their family growing up not far from her own childhood home. They are both country people at heart and Kate spends so much time with her family anyway. It makes perfect sense for them to all be at the same school together. If all three children are at school in Berkshire together it also means Prince George wouldn’t have to board."