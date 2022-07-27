Kris Jenner has marked her mom Mary Jo Campbell's 88th birthday with some throwback pictures of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The family matriarch celebrated her birthday on Tuesday (26.07.22), and momager Kris, 66, got out the family snaps, including a pre-social media picture of Mary Jo, Kris, and a young Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian with no re-touching.

A sweet picture of Kris' youngest girls, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, with their grandmother as kids also made the cut.

There's also a picture of Mary Jo sitting by Kris' bedside in the hospital after she gave birth to one of her kids, who is also in the shot, but not named.

Kris captioned the Instagram post: "Happy birthday to my very beautiful mommy M.J.! You are my best friend, my heart and my hero! Thank you for all you have done for me and every single memory we have made together! I thank God for the blessing to have you as my mom and I am so thankful for all we have been through together and the family we have built. I love you more than you will ever know Mom!! Xoxo (sic)"

In her own tribute to MJ, Kim, 41, wrote on her page: "Happy 88th Birthday to the Queen MJ! I love you so much grandma and so so so lucky to have to up to look up to."

Kourtney, 43, shared a series of snaps of MJ at her legal wedding to Travis Barker at a courthouse in Anacapa in Santa Barbara, California.

MJ and the Blink-182 drummer's father were the only persons present when they made their marriage official following a practice run in Las Vegas.

The Poosh founder captioned the post: "My special, sweet, chic, sophisticated, smart and most wonderful grandmother. Happy birthday my MJ. So happy you could be one of the only two guests we had when we were legally married, I will always remember this day and night with you."