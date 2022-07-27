Microsoft has warned users of printer breakages following latest update.

The tech giant released an update for users of Windows 10 and upwards towards the end of June 2022 but has received complaints that USB printers have either stopped working or created duplicate printers on the network and are "presently investigating" the issue to see what can be done.

In a blog post on Tuesday (25.06.22), Microsoft said: "Microsoft has received reports of issues affecting some printing devices following the installation of Windows updates released June 28 ( KB5014666) and later. Symptoms observed may include: Windows might show duplicate copies of printers installed on a device, commonly with a similar name and the suffix "Copy1".

Applications that refer to the printer by a specific name cannot print. Normal printer usage might be interrupted for either scenario, resulting in failure of printing operations. We are presently investigating and will provide an update when more information is available."

Meanwhile, the company explained that that problems with "duplicate" printers in can be dealt with by visiting the settings and manually removing the printer from the system page.

The post added: "If there is a need to use the original printer installation and not the duplicate, right-click the duplicate printer, select "Printer properties" and select the "Ports" tab. Observe the port in use.

Open "Printer properties" on the original printer and select the "Ports" tab. From the list displayed, select the port option in use by the duplicate printer. If this original printer works normally, the duplicate copy printer can be removed."