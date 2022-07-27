Prince William and David Beckham congratulated England's Lionesses after they reached the Euro 2022 final.

The Duke of Cambridge, who is president of the Football Association, has applauded the women's team for their 4-0 victory over Sweden at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday (26.07.22).

The 40-year-old royal tweeted on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's profile: "The entire country is so proud of everything you're achieving. We believe in you and will be with you all the way! W."

Former captain of the England men's team, David, also sent his congratulations after thanking the Lionesses for "inspiring" his 11-year-old daughter Harper - whom he has with fashion designer wife Victoria.

The 47-year-old retired soccer ace wrote on his Instagram Story: "What a night. Congratulations to the girls."

In a supportive video message, David said: "Hey, Lionesses, it’s David here.

“I just wanted to send you a message, firstly to say congratulations on an incredible tournament so far, it’s been so uplifting, it’s been so exciting, and it’s been so inspiring.

“And for me personally, you know I have a daughter, so for her to be inspired by you girls and your performances has been incredible.”

He continued: “But it’s not just the girls that are getting inspired, the boys are getting inspired as well by this and we all know that when big tournaments come around our country and our fans get behind us like no other.

“It really has uplifted the whole country.

He added: “We’re all excited to see it and I know there’s one person that is really excited to see it and that is my daughter, Harper.

“So thank you for inspiring her and good luck girls.”

The final will take place on Sunday (31.07.22) and England's opponents will be confirmed tonight (27.07.22) after France takes on Germany.