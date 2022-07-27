Destin Daniel Cretton is to direct 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty'.

Marvel president Kevin Feige revealed at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend that the Avengers would be reassembling for two new movies in 2025 and Destin has been tapped to helm the first of them.

The two films will mark the conclusion of Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty' slated for release on May 2, 2025.

Destin is well-established at Marvel after helming 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' and now has an overall deal with the studio. He is working together with writer-producer Andrew Guest on a live-action series featuring Wonder Man that he will executive produce and possibly direct episodes.

The filmmaker is also working on a 'Shang-Chi' sequel.

It is not yet clear who will feature in the movie or who is writing the script but Kang was played by Jonathan Majors when the character was introduced in the Disney+ series 'Loki'.

Kang - or a version of the character - will feature in the upcoming movie 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania', which is set to be released in February 2023 and will mark the launch of Phase Five of the MCU.

Phase Four will come to a close with the release of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' in November and Marvel have been hiring directors for its next batch of superhero blockbusters.

Bassam Tariq is helming 'Blade', which is starring Mahershala Ali and is slated for a November 2023 release, while Julius Onah is directing 'Captain America: New World Order' that will see Anthony Mackie star as the superhero when it hits cinemas in May 2024.

Jake Schreier will bring Phase Five to an end with his movie 'Thunderbolts' which is scheduled for release in July 2024.