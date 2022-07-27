Lupita Nyong'o didn't realise she "gravitates towards green" clothing until she starred in 'Black Panther'.

The 39-year-old actress wore the hue a lot as her character Nakia and it was only when speaking to her stylist afterwards that it dawned on her she is also drawn to a similar colour palette in her life off-camera.

She said: "When I did 'Black Panther' for the first time, I discovered that I have an obsession with green. My character, Nakia, is from the River Tribe, so all her clothes in the first movie are shades of green.

"It was only after then I was talking to my stylist and it dawned on me that I gravitate towards green a lot. That was something I really didn’t know about myself until I played it up as Nakia."

Because of the ongoing requirements to wear masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lupita is currently a big fan of a "dramatic eye", particularly in shades of purple for the summer.

She told HarpersBazaar.com: "I love a dramatic eye right now, you know, with masks. It’s easier to have an aesthetic point of view with your eyes. Today we used Hypnôse Amethyst 5 Color Palette, which is a purple.

"It’s really pretty anytime of the year, but I feel like it’s a vibe for the summer. And, of course, mascara. I use the Idôle Mascara, which is super light; it’s very natural looking. I layer on top the Hypnôse Mascara for a little more drama."

The 'Us' actress has learned what works best for her skin over the years so doesn't like to "experiment" with new products.

She said: "I carry my skincare products with me wherever I go, because I don’t like to experiment. If it’s not broken, why fix it? I have the basics: cleanser, toner, moisturizer. I always have my Lancôme Genifiqué Serum."