Lupita Nyong'o 'gravitates towards green'

© BANG Media International

Tags

Lupita Nyong'o didn't realise she "gravitates towards green" clothing until she starred in 'Black Panther'.

The 39-year-old actress wore the hue a lot as her character Nakia and it was only when speaking to her stylist afterwards that it dawned on her she is also drawn to a similar colour palette in her life off-camera.

She said: "When I did 'Black Panther' for the first time, I discovered that I have an obsession with green. My character, Nakia, is from the River Tribe, so all her clothes in the first movie are shades of green.

"It was only after then I was talking to my stylist and it dawned on me that I gravitate towards green a lot. That was something I really didn’t know about myself until I played it up as Nakia."

Because of the ongoing requirements to wear masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lupita is currently a big fan of a "dramatic eye", particularly in shades of purple for the summer.

She told HarpersBazaar.com: "I love a dramatic eye right now, you know, with masks. It’s easier to have an aesthetic point of view with your eyes. Today we used Hypnôse Amethyst 5 Color Palette, which is a purple.

"It’s really pretty anytime of the year, but I feel like it’s a vibe for the summer. And, of course, mascara. I use the Idôle Mascara, which is super light; it’s very natural looking. I layer on top the Hypnôse Mascara for a little more drama."

The 'Us' actress has learned what works best for her skin over the years so doesn't like to "experiment" with new products.

She said: "I carry my skincare products with me wherever I go, because I don’t like to experiment. If it’s not broken, why fix it? I have the basics: cleanser, toner, moisturizer. I always have my Lancôme Genifiqué Serum."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend