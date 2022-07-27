Tony Dow is still alive following a false announcement on his official Facebook page he had died age 77.

The statement from Tuesday (26.07.22) on the ‘Leave it to Beaver’ actor’s feed

was credited to Frank Bilotta and Renee James, who described themselves as his managers.

But a follow-up Facebook post from TV producer Jay Kernis included an update on Tuesday afternoon, calling the death announcement a “terrible mistake”.

He said: “I just phoned Lauren Dow to offer condolences and she said someone has made a terrible mistake.

“Tony is with hospice and breathing. Still alive. I know, what a strange day!”

The actor had suffered health setbacks on Monday. (25.07.22)

His wife Lauren admitted she had been feeling a “little fuzzy” and had “inferred that Tony had passed away to some people closest to her and the word quickly spread”’.

She reportedly added she felt “foolish” about the announcement, and said “it is of my own doing”.

Tony’s son Christopher Dow later clarified even though his father was alive he is “in his last hours”.

Christopher said on his dad’s Facebook account: “This is a difficult time. Dad is at home, under hospice care, and in his last hours.

“My wife and I are by his side along with many friends that have visited. He has a fighting heart.”

Following the incorrect death announcement, Tony’s former co-star Jerry Mathers, who played the title character on ‘Leave it to Beaver’ said the apparent death left “an empty place in my heart”.

The false death announcement came two months after Tony said he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Tony has been married to his wife Lauren Shulkind for 42 years, and his son Christopher was from his first marriage to Carol Marlow, to whom he was married to from 1969 to 1980.

Tony played Wally Cleaver on in all 234 episodes of ‘Leave it to Beaver’ from 1957 to 1963 alongside Jerry Mathers, and late stars Hugh Beaumont, Barbara Billingsley and Ken Osmond.

He has also appeared on TV shows including ‘Lassie’, ‘Adam-12’, ‘Mod Squad’, ‘Knight Rider’ and ‘Murder, She Wrote’.

The TV veteran also worked as a director, helming episodes of ‘Harry and the Hendersons’, ‘Babylon 5’ and ‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’.