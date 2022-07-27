J. Balvin insists parenthood won't change his style.

The 'Mi Gente' hitmaker and his partner Valentina Ferrer welcomed their son Rio into the world in June 2021, but even when he finds himself tired after a sleepless night, the reggaeton star is still determined to look his best.

He told USA Today newspaper: "I'm going to stay on top of that (because) I love fashion and I'm not going to become boring in that sense."

The Colombian singer describes his personal style as "comfy but elegant" and believes his wardrobe choices are an extension of his personality.

He said: "What defines me and my style is my personality. It’s all in your attitude...

"Style and how you dress is a way to express how you’re feeling inside without having to say anything at all."

The 'In da Getto' hitmaker has teamed up with Miller Lite for a clothing line, dubbed BodegaWear, which is inspired by the vibe and culture of the bodegas - or corner stores - where he grew up in Medellin.

He said: "The bodegas were my favorite place to be. (My friends and I) would sit outside and eat salchichón con limón (a Colombian sausage dish). That was my place.

"A lot of my dreams came out of there."

Profits from the range will be donated back to what Balvin calls "our people" because they will go to Accion Opportunity Fund, a financial support system for small businesses that advances racial, gender and economic justice.

The 37-year-old star has previously collaborated with Guess, has designed for Gef France and is currently working on his second shoe range with Jordan, but "of course" he also wants to work on a line in his own name.

However, he added: "But we have to do it the right way."