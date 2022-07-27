Jane Seymour wants to return as Solitaire in another James Bond film.

The 71-year-old actress starred opposite the late Sir Roger Moore as the Bond girl in the 1973 flick 'Live and Let Die' and revealed that she would be delighted to reprise the role in a future 007 blockbuster.

Jane told PEOPLE: "Of course, I'd do it. I've always been very open about saying that I'd be happy to just walk behind the scene and someone could go, 'Is that Solitaire?'"

The star was only 20 when she was cast as the psychic character and she confessed that she had no idea what to expect during the making of the film.

Jane said: "I was 20 years old when I shot the 'James Bond' film and I had no idea what was going on."

The 'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' star is proud to have been among a select group of actresses to have played a Bond girl and still supports everything related to 007.

Jane explained: "I support everything to do with the Bond franchise. When they have books coming out about Bond girls or podcasts or whatever it is, I always show up.

"There's this really interesting sorority of women who've been Bond girls, which is fun in its own right."

Jane previously revealed that Moore - who died aged 89 in 2017 - was her favourite 007 and is proud that her grandchildren have seen the pair on screen together.

She said: "Of course it's Roger Moore because he was my Bond. He was just lovely to work with.

"The most wonderful thing is my grandchildren saw 'Live and Let Die' for the first time the other day and they're obsessed.

"They were saying, 'There's Oma! That's Oma with James Bond!' "