Julia Fox had to "shave around" her viral extremely low-rise pants.

The 'Uncut Gems' star - who had a brief fling with Kanye West earlier this year - has spoken out after making the headlines in the revealing Liz Keane upcycled leather pants, which retail at 2,909.59 (£2,410), and show the top of the mons pubis.

In an Instagram Story, she said: "There was one hook and I had to put them on and shave around it."

The 32-year-old actress - who is known for courting attention with her head-turning outfit choices and sharing DIY tutorials of her own creations - insists she does not wear barely-there clothes with "the ultimate goal of pleasing men".

She later added: “There’s more to life than chasing an impossible beauty standard projected onto me by insecure celebrities for the ultimate goal of pleasing men."

Julia previously wore a bag made from human hair to the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

She teamed it with a leather claw dress that was grasped around her neck.

Defending her style, she told a reporter on the red carpet: "I’m having fun and that’s all that matters.

"I’m young, I was coming out of the pandemic, coming out of being a single mom, and I just want to have some fun, and, like, rejoin society, and pop out, have a moment. Have a few moments!"

Julia is also known for her messy eyeliner look, which went viral and even became a filter on TikTok.

Meanwhile, the actress previously claimed she dropped "15 pounds" during her romance with the 'Jesus Walks' rapper.

Her life with "big personality" Kanye was so hectic that she shed a considerable amount of weight in a short space of time.

She said: "I tried my best to make it work.

"I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life?"

She added: "It just wasn’t sustainable. I lost like 15 pounds in that month."

Julia insisted she didn't pay any attention to the criticism the pair faced online.

She commented: "It's not real.

"It's only happening on the internet. I'm not actively engaging with it. I don't feel it. I'm still 1,000 per cent me. Nothing's changed, except, I will say, having been around Kanye was like a crash course on how to be famous."

Julia felt like Kanye "cast" her in the "role of his girlfriend" but didn't consider them to be "exclusive".

She said: "I don't think those words ever came out of my mouth, actually. It definitely felt like I was his girlfriend. But it also felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend — and he was casting me. He was the orchestrator of it all. It really did feel like a movie."