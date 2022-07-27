Candace Cameron Bure has apologised to JoJo Siwa for "breaking her heart" when they first met on the red carpet.

The 19-year-old social media star went viral when she labelled the 46-year-old 'Full House' star the "rudest celebrity" she's ever met on TikTok.

The pair meet at the 'Fuller House' premiere when JoJo was just 11, and Candace is said to have told her "not right now" when she asked for a selfie at the event.

Candace says JoJo said: “You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere and I was 11 years old. And we were all on the red carpet and I had come up to you and I said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?’ and you said to me, ‘Not right now,’ and then you proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet."

Candace claims she has spoken to the former 'Dance Moms' star and cleared the air and they are "all good".

She received a backlash from trolls after the video went viral, and reminded people to be "mindful" of what they say online.

In her own video on Instagram, Candace said: “I think that the lesson we can learn is to be mindful of no matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage.

“Because our words matter and our actions matter and whether you have 50 million followers or 500 followers or five followers, we all influence the people around us.”

By contrast, JoJo previously described Demi Lovato as "one of the sweetest, nicest, kindest, and most supportive people ever".

The television personality - who made it to the 'Dancing with the Stars' final last year alongside her pro partner Jenna Johnson - was overwhelmed to see her hero posting a message of support on social media to encourage viewers to vote.

Demi tweeted: "My friend @itsjojosiwa is in the SEMI-FINALS of Dancing With The Stars! SHE NEEDS OUR HELP GETTING INTO THE FINALS! IT’S TIME TO VOTE FOR HER AND JENNA. (sic)"

Responding to their message, JoJo said: "To think that there's someone I've looked up to for so long, that now texts me, 'Kill it tonight'.

"I mean, Demi's literally one of the sweetest, nicest, kindest, and most supportive people ever...

"Literally every single thing that Demi posted, we sent back and forth to each other."