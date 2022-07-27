Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger has celebrated his 79th birthday after recovering from COVID-19.

The 'Gimme Shelter' singer marked the milestone on Tuesday (26,07.22) while on tour with his band in Dusseldorf, Germany, for the band’s European 60th anniversary tour.

His girlfriend Melanie Hamrick, 35, and son Lucas, 23, were with him in the German city on Tuesday as he took a break from his performing schedule.

Pictures on Instagram showed him celebrating with a traditional German music band, and dancing with his family.

Lucas shared a snap captioned ‘Dadda’ of the party, while Melanie posted a clip of the dancers to her Instagram Story as they whirled around.

She captioned the post: “Fun birthday celebrations for my favourite person in the world!”

Mick also posted a similar snap to his Instagram showing the German dancers and said: “Thank you for all your birthday wishes! Had a great one here in Düsseldorf! Xx”

The Rolling Stones have returned to the stage after postponing shows as a result of Mick testing positive for coronavirus.

He said last month he was “feeling much better” on the band’s ‘SIXTY’ tour, and thanked his fans for their concern.

Mick posted on Instagram: “Thank you all so much for your well wishes and messages the last few days.

“I’m feeling much better and can't wait to get back on stage next week! The Amsterdam date has been rescheduled for July 7 and we'll have news of the new Bern date ASAP. See you soon! Mick.”