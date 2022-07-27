Peter Andre paid a touching tribute to his "hero" father on his 89th birthday.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker shared a picture with his pop Savvas to mark the occasion and thanked him for inspiring him.

He captioned a snap of the pair: “My father my hero. He turns 89 today. He said it’s only the first hundred years that are tough. It gets easy after that.

“Love you dad. You have inspired me in every way, especially as a father. Thank you for everything as always.”

Earlier this year, the 49-year-old pop veteran reunited with his unwell mother, Thea, after two years apart.

Peter was overjoyed to be with his parent in Australia after the COVID-19 travel restrictions prevented him from heading Down Under.

Alongside a snap of him leaning in for a kiss with Thea, he wrote on Instagram in March: "These last few days with my mum have been the greatest days in many many years. I can’t begin to express how I feel to be with her. I’m happy now."

The former 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' star also shared a picture of his son Junior, 17, with his grandma.

Peter - who also has Princess, 15, with former glamour model Katie Price, and Amelia, eight, and Theodore, five, with wife Emily MacDonagh - had previously said he planned to spend more time in his native country as his mum had been unwell.

He said: “It feels like the right time because my mum [Thea] and dad [Savvas] are in their late eighties and every year is crucial now, especially with my mum not being very well.

“I hope I’ll be able to get over there soon, but I know there are millions of people in the same situation and many in worse.”

Peter was inspired to start considering the issue after receiving a home video clip from his sister.

He explained: “My sister Debbie sent me a video of my parents watching me and Emily being interviewed on Australian TV.

“It absolutely melted my heart and made me really emotional because it’s such a bittersweet situation not being able to see them in person. But to see they were able to watch their son and it make them proud makes me so happy.

“It also made me think about doing more work in Australia.”

Peter has even considered a move Down Under.

He said: “I'm starting to get to that point where it's in my mind about moving back there.

"Obviously my reason is because my mum and dad are there - but my children and family are here, so it's not an easy thing.

"My kids might have kids, and they might be based in the UK, and these are all things I need to weigh up as I want to be where my family are."