South Korean boy band CIX are releasing their their fifth EP ‘OK Episode 1 : OK Not'.

CIX‘s label, C9 Entertainment, announced on Wednesday (27.07.22) that the mini album will drop on August 22 with teasers being posted to the group's social media channels.

Earlier in July, the band performed for the first time in London at the HallyuPopFest concert.

Whilst in the English capital, members BX, Yonghee, Seunghun, Jinyoung and Hyunsuk enjoyed the UK heatwave, visited shopping hotspots and even went swimming, but the biggest highlight for the fivesome was getting to perform for their fans in Britain after being kept off stage for so many months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, BX said: "All the members grew a lot during these years, but what grew with us was the will to see our fans in person, all over the world."

Since 2019, fans have been able to see CIX evolve through four EPs and one full-length studio album, 'OK Prologue: Be OK' released in August 2021.

Still, after three years of musical and concept changes, CIX unanimously agree that 'Movie Star’ is their favourite song.

The 2019 hit is “the one that really shows our identity the best”, Jinyoung said.

At HallyuPopFest - the first ever K-Pop festival held in London - CIX performed alongside some of the industry’s biggest acts, and left a great first impression.

The group’s first performance in the UK agitated the audience with crowd-pleasers ‘Jungle’ and ‘Movie Star’, fan-favourites ‘Bad Dream’, ‘Everything’ and ’20 Years Old’ and the nostalgic feel of ‘Cinema’.