Bethenny Frankel doesn't have a set exercise regime.

The 51-year-old reality star admits she counts sleep and "being happy" as her number one priorities in life, and she prefers to eat whatever she wants but believes in "balance" rather than lifting weights.

In response to a follower on TikTok who asked how she "stays so thin", she said: "I get asked this all the time. I don’t exercise. I do what I can, when I can.

"I’ll snowboard if I can, I’ll surf if I can. I’ll walk on the beach whenever I can ... but I choose sleep first. Sleep is the number one priority and being happy is the number one priority.

"I was probably 20lbs heavier in my 30s and I was always on a diet. I was good and I was bad.

"So I eat what I want, and I don’t ever binge. I don’t work out and I don’t do weights. I believe in balance. I believe in sleep, I believe in living, I believe in French fries, I believe in alcohol, and I believe in not being crazy. Not being in boot camp."

The former 'Real Housewives of New York City' star insisted to fans that the "zero f**** lifestyle" is better than being "shackled" by diets.

She added: "What I believe in is just living life, but it all ends up working out.

"The crazier you get, the worse it gets for you.

"And as you get older, you realise the zero f**** lifestyle works better ... if you are shackled by dieting and worrying about that stuff, you’ll be f****** miserable, so choose happiness."