Blake Lively's Betty Buzz company is a new sponsor of her husband Ryan Reynolds' soccer team.

The 34-year-old actress founded the non-alcoholic drink mixer company in 2021, and this week Wrexham AFC - who are co-owned by Ryan and his actor pal Rob McElhenney - announced a deal with the company, revealing Betty Buzz will be the sleeve sponsor of their women's first team shirts.

Blake said: "I’m honoured to have the Wrexham AFC Women’s team represent Betty Buzz.

"They stand for all that we aspire to; strength, joy, fortitude, grace and bringing people together in celebration."

Betty Buzz and Wrexham AFC Women have put pen to paper on an agreement for an initial two seasons, and the logo will feature on the left sleeve of the match shirts.

Executive Director Humphrey Ker added: "Betty Buzz and the Wrexham AFC Women’s team has long felt like a great fit.

"Now, we are delighted that the change to the Club’s partnership with Aviation American Gin has made this possible."

Ryan and Rob, both 45, acquired the Welsh National League side in 2020, and last year the 'Deadpool' star admitted being a co-owner of the club was "more magical" than he ever imagined.

He wrote on his Instagram account: "Being co-chairman of @Wrexham_FC is more magical than I'd have ever thought (sic)"

The Hollywood duo watched their team draw 1-1 with Torquay United on their first visit to the Racecourse Ground, Wrexham's home stadium.

But the ambitious club hit a stumbling block last season when Wrexham narrowly missed out on promotion to League Two, finishing second in the National League table behind Stockport County, before losing to Grimsby Town in the play-offs in May.

But the Dragons are short-priced favourites to win this year's National League and make it into the English Football League (EFL).

A documentary about the pair acquiring the club, entitled 'Welcome To Wrexham', is to launch on 25th August exclusively on Disney+ in the UK.