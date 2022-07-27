A ‘Diablo Immortal’ bug is costing players millions of XP despite a hotfix released by Blizzard designed to fix to issue.

As reported by PCGamesN, earlier in July players were reporting that they weren’t receiving XP rewards within the game’s Battle Pass.

On July 23, a Blizzard community lead addressed the issue and stated: “There was a hotfix to address this and the team is going through to calculate each individuals lost XP through the time periods affected by this bug. We have this data. The XP will be delivered once we go through the data.”

However, following the release of the hotfix, users are still reporting that the issue is persisting, and they are still not receiving XP from the Battle Pass.

Reddit user The-Crawling-Chaos wrote: “There was a post by a community manager that said the Battle Pass XP bug was hot fixed. I just leveled my Battle Pass up after the weekly reset and I did not receive any XP for doing so. This is at least the third level that I have not received any XP for now. This is such a major bug and it is incredibly disappointing Blizzard has not corrected it yet (or any of the other major bugs for that matter).”

Reddit user mdkubit said: “I can confirm this. After today’s reset, I completed bounties and finished a Battle Pass Rank, the XP animation played but the XP bar did not increase at all.”