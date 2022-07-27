Joy Behar says she was "glad" to have been fired from 'The View.'

The 79-year-old star served as an original panellist on the ABC daytime talk show when it launched back in 1997 but was let go in 2013 and - although she returned in 2015 - admitted that she was "sick" of being on the show at that point.

She told TIME Magazine: "I was glad to be fired. I basically was sick of the show at that point for some reason, I don’t even remember why."

Meanwhile, the former 'Joy Behar: Say Anything!' host was joined in the interview by her 'View' co-star Sunny Hostin, who claimed that Joy "doesn't remember" what happened that led to her firing but has been able to survive on the show for so long because of her blase nature.

Sunny said: "She doesn’t hold a grudge. I think because she doesn’t remember what happened the day before. That’s how she’s been able to deal with this show. She just leaves it at the table and then moves on for another day."

At the time of the initial firing, Joy alleged that it was "not her choice" to leave and claimed that "someone" on the production wanted her gone because of her political views,

She said: "Somebody wanted me gone. was not 100 percent my choice. When they told me they weren’t renewing, I said, ‘Good, I’m out of here.’ I didn’t like the way the show was going at that time. The way I heard it, and I don’t know what’s true because you never know, they got rid of a Republican, so they wanted to get rid of a Democrat. That’s not the first time I’ve been fired for my politics. So I wasn’t shocked at that analysis!"