Seth Meyers has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 48-year-old TV star has contracted the virus for the second time and as a result will miss all remaining episodes of his NBC chat show 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' for the rest of the week.

On Wednesday (27.07.22), he tweeted: "After negative tests Monday and Tuesday I tested positive for Covid this morning. Canceling shows the rest of this week. Apologies to our scheduled guests and loyal viewers."

Back in January, Seth - who is married to Alexi Ashe and has Ashe, six, and four-year-old Axel with her - contracted the virus for the first time but back then he presented the show remotely from his home.

At the time, he tweeted: "The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) Tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio" (sic)

Just weeks earlier, Seth's fellow TV host - and host of 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' - also tested positive for the virus and took to social media to thank all the medical staff who had "worked so hard" during the pandemic.

He tweeted: "Hey guys, on the first day of our holiday break I tested

positive for Covid. I was vaccinated and boostered which made me lucky enough to only have mild symptoms.

“Thank you to the doctors and nurses who work so hard around the clock to get everyone vaxxed. Thank you to NBC for taking the testing

protocols so seriously and doing a great job. (sic)”